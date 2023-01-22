Salina, KS

44th Annual Salina Invitational Results & All-Tournament Teams

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 22, 2023

GIRLS – 

1st – Andover

2nd – Liberal

3rd – Salina Central

4th – Salina South

5th – Junction City

6th – Abilene

7th – Highland Park

8th – Buhler

All-Tournament Team: Claira Dannefer (Abilene), Alana Shetlar (Andover), Amyah O’Neal (Junction City), Hailey Contreras (Liberal), Elle Denning (Salina Central), Brooke Walker (Andover), Amelia Ramsey (Highland Park), Keyona Hall (Liberal), Tyler Vidricksen (Salina Central), Paityn Fritz (Salina South)

MVP: Brooke Walker (Andover)

Most Inspirational: Callan Hall (Salina Central)

BOYS – 

1st – Andover

2nd – Blue Valley Southwest

3rd – Abilene

4th – Salina Central

5th – Wichita South

6th – Salina South

7th – Buhler

8th – Liberal

All-Tournament Team: Dylan Dunn (Blue Valley Southwest), Grant Ricker (Buhler), Aven Mboule (Wichita South), Joshua Kim (Andover), Triston Cottone (Abilene), Chris Harris (Andover), Jackson Noland (Blue Valley Southwest), Jace Humphrey (Salina South), Eli Shetlar (Andover), Ethan Waters (Salina Central).

MVP: Eli Shetlar (Andover)

Most Inspirational: Stockton Timbrook (Abilene)

Kansas Lottery players are encouraged to check their Powerball tickets. One ticket sold in southwest Kansas for the January 26, 2013, drawing is worth $1 million and remains unclaimed.
