44th Annual Salina Invitational Results & All-Tournament Teams

GIRLS –
1st – Andover
2nd – Liberal
3rd – Salina Central
4th – Salina South
5th – Junction City
6th – Abilene
7th – Highland Park
8th – Buhler
All-Tournament Team: Claira Dannefer (Abilene), Alana Shetlar (Andover), Amyah O’Neal (Junction City), Hailey Contreras (Liberal), Elle Denning (Salina Central), Brooke Walker (Andover), Amelia Ramsey (Highland Park), Keyona Hall (Liberal), Tyler Vidricksen (Salina Central), Paityn Fritz (Salina South)
MVP: Brooke Walker (Andover)
Most Inspirational: Callan Hall (Salina Central)
BOYS –
1st – Andover
2nd – Blue Valley Southwest
3rd – Abilene
4th – Salina Central
5th – Wichita South
6th – Salina South
7th – Buhler
8th – Liberal
All-Tournament Team: Dylan Dunn (Blue Valley Southwest), Grant Ricker (Buhler), Aven Mboule (Wichita South), Joshua Kim (Andover), Triston Cottone (Abilene), Chris Harris (Andover), Jackson Noland (Blue Valley Southwest), Jace Humphrey (Salina South), Eli Shetlar (Andover), Ethan Waters (Salina Central).
MVP: Eli Shetlar (Andover)
Most Inspirational: Stockton Timbrook (Abilene)