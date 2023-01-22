44th Annual Salina Invitational Results & All-Tournament Teams

Jackson Schneider January 22, 2023

GIRLS – 1st – Andover 2nd – Liberal 3rd – Salina Central 4th – Salina South 5th – Junction City 6th – Abilene 7th – Highland Park 8th – Buhler All-Tournament Team: Claira Dannefer (Abilene), Alana Shetlar (Andover), Amyah O’Neal (Junction City), Hailey Contreras (Liberal), Elle Denning (Salina Central), Brooke Walker (Andover), Amelia Ramsey (Highland Park), Keyona Hall (Liberal), Tyler Vidricksen (Salina Central), Paityn Fritz (Salina South) MVP: Brooke Walker (Andover) Most Inspirational: Callan Hall (Salina Central) BOYS – 1st – Andover 2nd – Blue Valley Southwest 3rd – Abilene 4th – Salina Central 5th – Wichita South 6th – Salina South 7th – Buhler 8th – Liberal All-Tournament Team: Dylan Dunn (Blue Valley Southwest), Grant Ricker (Buhler), Aven Mboule (Wichita South), Joshua Kim (Andover), Triston Cottone (Abilene), Chris Harris (Andover), Jackson Noland (Blue Valley Southwest), Jace Humphrey (Salina South), Eli Shetlar (Andover), Ethan Waters (Salina Central). MVP: Eli Shetlar (Andover) Most Inspirational: Stockton Timbrook (Abilene)

