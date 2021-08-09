Salina, KS

42 New COVID Cases, 4 New Hospitalizations

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2021

There are 42 new COVID cases in Saline and 4 new hospitalizations.

According to the Saline County Health Department, since Friday there are 42 new cases of the virus and staff is actively monitoring 433 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 22 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

At least 22,931 people (42.3 percent of the population) have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saline County.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay homeif you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated.If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

