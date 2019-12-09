Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 20 °

40th Mayors Christmas Party Doesn’t Disappoint

Todd PittengerDecember 9, 2019

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis threw a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon, and two special visitors were the highlight of the event. That jolly old elf, and The Cat in Hat both showed up to join in the fun along with several hundred people.

For the 40th year in a row the City of Salina Parks & Recreation Department hosted the Mayor’s Christmas Party at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

The free holiday event was designed for the entire family. Featured activities included:

  • Curious George with Jammin’ Randy
  • Holiday dancers
  • kids karaoke
  • treat bags
  • prizes
  • crafts

Of course the highlight was a visit from Santa. The big guy arrived to a rousing ovation, then sat and posed for photos as he visited with the children.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

40th Mayors Christmas Party Doesn&#...

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis threw a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon, and two special visitors w...

December 9, 2019 Comments

Chiefs Defeat Patriots in a Thrille...

Sports News

December 8, 2019

K-State Headed to AutoZone Liberty ...

Sports News

December 8, 2019

Broncos race past Texans in 38-24 w...

Sports News

December 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hansen Community Intern A...
December 8, 2019Comments
Give the Holiday Gift of ...
December 8, 2019Comments
No Small Matter: Early Ch...
December 8, 2019Comments
Dreaming of a White Chris...
December 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH