40th Mayors Christmas Party Doesn’t Disappoint

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis threw a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon, and two special visitors were the highlight of the event. That jolly old elf, and The Cat in Hat both showed up to join in the fun along with several hundred people.

For the 40th year in a row the City of Salina Parks & Recreation Department hosted the Mayor’s Christmas Party at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

The free holiday event was designed for the entire family. Featured activities included:

Curious George with Jammin’ Randy

Holiday dancers

kids karaoke

treat bags

prizes

crafts

Of course the highlight was a visit from Santa. The big guy arrived to a rousing ovation, then sat and posed for photos as he visited with the children.