$400 in Candy Bars Stolen From Kenwood Cove

An alleged burglary on September 23rd has left the aquatic park in Salina without a good portion of its candy bar inventory.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the night of the 23rd, a window was broken on the concession stand building at Kenwood Cove. This came just a few days after reports of damaged panels at the park.

The person who allegedly broke the window used a trashcan to climb through the window eight feet off of the ground and into the building. The person then took $400 in candy bars and $50 in ice cream.

The damage to the window and the surrounding wall combined with value of the stolen items is estimated at $1,250.

Police are reviewing footage, and there are no suspects at this time.