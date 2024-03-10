40 Years of Spring Poetry Series

Salina Arts & Humanities is set to celebrate 40 years of spring poetry.

According to the organization, in its 40th year, the 2024 Salina Spring Poetry Series features a lineup of accomplished poets who will read in downtown Salina. In-person readings will occur at 7 pm on Tuesdays in April at Red Fern Booksellers (106 S Santa Fe Ave).

The poetry series is sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities and was curated by Traci Brimhall, Kansas Poet Laureate. Brimhall selected poets with a broad range of perspectives including those of a spoken word poet, a poet whose work is centered on the body, trauma, and the pharmaceutical industry, and the founder of the Salina Spring Poetry Series.

Admission to each reading will be $5 cash at the door and free for students with ID.

“Salina Arts & Humanities has been honored to present poetry to Salina over the last forty years,” said Brad Anderson, Executive

Director of Salina Arts & Humanities. “Over the decades Salina has been enriched through the diversity of voices that explore our sense of

place and reflect the human spirit.”

“It’s so incredible to be a part of celebrating 40 years of this series in Salina,” says Brimhall. “I’m so grateful for the celebration of

different voices in Kansas poetry, and I’m so glad that this year’s anniversary happens when there are five Tuesday’s in the month, so we

can hear even more great poems.”

The lineup of poets for the 2024 Salina Poetry Series includes:

Cash Hollistah is a national hip-hop recording artist, musician, spoken word poet, arts educator, and community activist based in Salina. Hollistah’s musical projects, “#cashmob.” (2016) & “#cashmob. 2” (2017), and live performances have earned him spots on high-profile stages, notably South by Southwest (SXSW), and billing with acts such as Common, Shaggy, Kirk Franklin, and T.I. Hollistah also founded/hosted the former poetry series, “ONE MIC”, and occasionally teaches “Poetry & Hip-Hop” specialty classes to students in central Kansas. Currently, Hollistah sits on the board of directors of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Cash Hollistah performs Tuesday, April 2, at 7 pm at Red Fern Booksellers.

