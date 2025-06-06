40 Years of Jammin

It was the year the Royals won the World Series, Coke introduced its new formula and Salina was introduced to the idea of a local Jam Fest.

When Steve and Rick Hanson first cooked up the idea in 1985, they thought it would be fun for a conglomeration of bands to join forces on stage at the same time – for a mega performance.

Rick Hanson added the ’85 version ended up with 24 bands performing short sets at the gazebo in Oakdale Park. The tradition stuck for Salina and the owners of S.M. Hanson Music and soon became the opening act of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

The 2025 Smoky Hill River Festival kicks off next week on Thursday, June 12 in Salina’s Oakdale Park. Here’s a list of bands and performers who will be on hand on the Eric Stein Stage.

5:45pm Abie-Laine

6:00pm The Radicles Rock

6:15pm Fed Up Rock

6:30pm Motorco Alt Rock

6:45pm Phiya Rock

7:00pm Lix Classic Rock

7:15pm Urban Spelunkers Americana

7:30pm The Ghost Racket Rock

7:45pm Hey Radio Skate/Party/Pop-Punk

8:00pm Don Wagner County/Bluegrass/Folk

8:15pm HyWay 14 Grunge-Rock/Red-Dirt Country

8:30pm Soul Preachers Classic Rock

8:45pm Love Like War Alt Rock

9:00pm Cash Hollistah Hip-Hop

9:15pm Bootleg Mercy Rock/Grunge

9:30pm Steve Hanson & Co. Variety

9:45pm The Blades Rock/Pop/Funk