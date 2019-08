Salina Police are investigating the theft of an ATV.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between August 19 and August 26, someone jumped into a 2004 Eton RXL 50 ATV and stole the vehicle.

The owner had parked the ATV in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive and told officers it does not require a key to start it.

The 4-wheeler is valued at $1,500.