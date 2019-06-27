4 Teenagers Involved in 2-Car Crash

Four teenagers and a Salina man were involved in a two-car crash in south Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of Belmont Blvd. and S. 9th St. in Salina at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

A 2001 Ford Windstar minivan was traveling westbound on Belmont and had entered the intersection on a green light when a 2009 Nissan Versa, traveling southbound on 9th, ran the red light resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage and were towed away from the scene. Everyone in both vehicles were buckled up.

The driver of the mini van, 55-year-old Dewey Boss, Salina, complained of chest pain as a result of the wreck and was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The Versa had four passengers inside including the driver, 16-year-old Melissa Baker, Salina, a 15-year-old female and two other 16-year-old females. All four complained of pain, however, they were treated by EMS on scene and released.

Baker is cited for disregard of a red light, failure to stop at a red light and no proof of insurance.