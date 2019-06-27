Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 74 °

4 Teenagers Involved in 2-Car Crash

Jeremy BohnJune 26, 2019

Four teenagers and a Salina man were involved in a two-car crash in south Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of Belmont Blvd. and S. 9th St. in Salina at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

A 2001 Ford Windstar minivan was traveling westbound on Belmont and had entered the intersection on a green light when a 2009 Nissan Versa, traveling southbound on 9th, ran the red light resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage and were towed away from the scene. Everyone in both vehicles were buckled up.

The driver of the mini van, 55-year-old Dewey Boss, Salina, complained of chest pain as a result of the wreck and was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The Versa had four passengers inside including the driver, 16-year-old Melissa Baker, Salina, a 15-year-old female and two other 16-year-old females. All four complained of pain, however, they were treated by EMS on scene and released.

Baker is cited for disregard of a red light, failure to stop at a red light and no proof of insurance.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

First Lottery Vending Machines in S...

The Kansas Lottery has rolled out the first four of 272 planned self-service vending machines. Ac...

June 27, 2019 Comments

Cory Bird points out the location of fireworks that the customer's asked for.

Firework Sales Begin

Top News

June 27, 2019

Park Employee Killed in Crash

Top News

June 27, 2019

Cary Takes Over as Head of Swedes S...

Sports News

June 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

First Lottery Vending Mac...
June 27, 2019Comments
Vanier Family Invests $1 ...
June 26, 2019Comments
Don’t Try to Beat t...
June 26, 2019Comments
High-End Farm Machinery S...
June 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH