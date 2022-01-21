Salina, KS

4 New COVID Deaths, 328 New Cases

Todd PittengerJanuary 21, 2022

There have been four new COVID deaths in Saline County since Wednesday and 328 new cases.

According to the Saline County, Salina Regional Health Center reports that 23 patients are hospitalized battling COVID-19.

It is important to note the new cases do not include home test kits or those who are presumed positive and do not test.

There are a recorded 2,772 active cases of COVID-19. Due to this overwhelmingly high number of cases, the Saline County Health Department will only be contacting those under 18 years old or who have requested an isolation letter for their employers.

If you test positive and require a letter for work, please contact the Health Department at 785.826.6600.

