Four Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 19, 2022

Four people from Texas were killed in a crash in Eastern Kansas when their pickup ended up submerged.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was headed  north on U.S. 69 Highway in Linn County. The truck struck an icy patch on the roadway and the driver lost control.  The vehicle entered a ditch, rolled twice, and entered a flooded wildlife area and submerged on its top.

All four people in the truck were killed. They are identified as:

  • 66-year-old Larry Klingensmith
  • 65-year-old Kimberley Klingensmith
  • 36-year-old Nicolas Klingensmith
  • 32-year-old Karly Klingensmith

All of the victims are from Winnsboro, Texas.

The crash happened at 11:10 Friday morning on U.S 69 Highway at mile marker 94.7, or 1.9 miles south of K 52 Highway.

 

