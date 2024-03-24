4 H Volunteer Training Event in Salina

The Kansas Association of 4-H Volunteers is hosting “Spring Into Volunteering” on Saturday, April 20 in Salina, Kansas on the K-State Campus.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the day will conclude at 3 p.m. Fee includes materials, snacks and lunch.
Fee $20 – Take to your local Extension Office
Deadline to Register: April 5
Volunteer Continuing Education
Below you will find a wide range of webinars chosen as resources to aid you in your role as a 4-H Volunteer Leader. The webinars are peer reviewed and from Extension based sources. Most are an hour or less in length. You are also welcome to explore the eXtension website and choose other relevant topics to your role as a Kansas 4-H Volunteer (new content is periodically posted). The goal is to encourage continual learning and growth through content you self-select as being the most relevant to your needs as a volunteer.
Once you have watched a webinar or have participated in an in-person training, please log in to your 4-H Online profile to record your learning.
Foundational Positive Youth Development (PYD) Resources
- 4-H EZ: Recipe for 4-H Community Club Success – https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/ncrvd/4-h-ez-recipe-for-4-h-club-success/
- Positive Youth Development Best Practices (Canada 4-H) – https://youtu.be/BTiDrcYZIX0
- Inquiry Based Learning – Steps to Inquiry (Canada 4-H) – https://youtu.be/U6xF2OV4RX4
- Unpacking PYD – What is PYD? (4-H Canada) – https://youtu.be/wF_hd1TV9jM
- From “Me” to “We” – Discussions on Values, Trust & Teamwork – https://use.vg/2FEuoT
- From “Me” to “We” – Discussions on Values, Trust & Teamwork (Session 2) – https://use.vg/XKdg1S
- From “Me” to “We” – Discussions on Values, Trust & Teamwork (Session 3) – https://use.vg/HN6plo
- Three Tools for Engaging Latino Youth Populations and Places – https://youtu.be/b7Q2hr4VNtg
Healthy Lifestyles
- Start Simple with MyPlate: Your “go to” nutrition resource! – https://use.vg/Us0vTq
- Cooking Up Nutrition Education – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nAlTj6T6Rg
- Cooking Under Pressure – https://youtu.be/UWFRrQl3o7M
- Intro to Fair Judging – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzLg1tQw06o
- Food Judges Training – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9aEi_lW-rw
Animal Science
- Beef Quality Assurance Principles with Dr. Tarpoff – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yljea5ur9pw&feature=youtu.be
- STEM and poultry – https://youtu.be/P_VJTVNc13I
- 4-H Poultry Showmanship – https://youtu.be/y37IvwsNUdc
- Developing Youths’ Life Skills Through Equine Activities – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/03/26/Developing-Youths-Life-Skills-Through-Equine-Activities
- Developing Real Sportsmanship in a Reality Show World – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2017/07/19/Developing-Real-Sportsmanship-in-a-Reality-Show-World
- Caring for the Senior Horse – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2018/02/05/FREE-Webinar-Caring-for-the-Senior-Horse-on-February-22-2018-at-7pm-EST
- Biosecurity for Horses – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2017/07/05/Biosecurity-for-Horses
- How to Assess a Horse’s Health and Welfare – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2016/03/29/How-to-Assess-a-Horses-Health-and-Welfare
- Spring Cleaning: Getting Your Horse Ready for the Show Season – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2015/04/28/Spring-Cleaning-Getting-Your-Horse-Ready-for-the-Show-Season
- Body Condition Scoring? There’s an App for That! – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2015/02/19/Body-Condition-Scoring-There%E2%80%99s-an-App-for-That
- Riding Arena Footing and Management – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/11/26/Riding-Arena-Footing-and-Management
- Forage and Horses: Why it’s Important and What Are the Options? – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/09/17/Forage-and-Horses-Why-its-Important-and-What-Are-the-Options
- Showing Trends from a Judge’s Perspective – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/02/26/Showing-Trends-from-a-Judges-Perspective
- Digestive Anatomy: Why We Feed Horses the Way We Do – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2012/09/25/Digestive-Anatomy-Why-We-Feed-Horses-the-Way-We-Do
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)
- Making and Learning – Bringing It All Together – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/making-and-learning-bringing-it-all-together
- Ideas for Connecting to Prior Knowledge – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/ideas-for-connecting-to-prior-knowledge
- Creating a Safe Space for Vulnerable Youth – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/creating-a-safe-space-for-vulnerable-youth
- Celebrating Career & Technical Learning – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/celebrating-career-technical-learning
- Social Emotional Learning in STEM – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/social-emotional-learning-in-stem
- Why STEM is Important to Young People – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/why-stem-is-important-to-young-people
- Testing & Retesting – Developing Engineering Practices – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/testing-retesting-developing-engineering-practices
- Using the Senses to Embrace STEM – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/using-the-senses-to-embrace-stem
- Modeling the Engineering Design Process – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/modeling-the-engineering-design-process
- Connecting the Outdoors to STEM Careers – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/connecting-the-outdoors-to-stem-careers
- Selecting the Best STEM Activities – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/selecting-the-best-stem-activities
SPIN (Special Interest) Club Short Training Videos
- Ages and Stages: Working with Youth Age 8 to 11 – https://youtu.be/jPoiIvrYrkw
- Ages and Stages: Working with Youth Age 12 to 14 – https://youtu.be/CYAouHAUqtM
- Ages and Stages: Working with Youth Age 15 to18 – https://youtu.be/uW5jSbj6ceE
- Belonging in 4-H Clubs – https://youtu.be/7ibkccZGh60
- Generosity in 4-H Clubs – https://youtu.be/Sh8WnpcCzO8
- Independence in 4-H Clubs – https://youtu.be/bo-nqEWaJbo
- Mastery in 4-H Clubs – https://youtu.be/HvmvTLgJOqE