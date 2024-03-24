4 H Volunteer Training Event in Salina

The Kansas Association of 4-H Volunteers is hosting “Spring Into Volunteering” on Saturday, April 20 in Salina, Kansas on the K-State Campus.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the day will conclude at 3 p.m. Fee includes materials, snacks and lunch.

Schedule

Flyer

Registration Link –

Fee $20 – Take to your local Extension Office

Deadline to Register: April 5

Volunteer Continuing Education

Below you will find a wide range of webinars chosen as resources to aid you in your role as a 4-H Volunteer Leader. The webinars are peer reviewed and from Extension based sources. Most are an hour or less in length. You are also welcome to explore the eXtension website and choose other relevant topics to your role as a Kansas 4-H Volunteer (new content is periodically posted). The goal is to encourage continual learning and growth through content you self-select as being the most relevant to your needs as a volunteer.

Once you have watched a webinar or have participated in an in-person training, please log in to your 4-H Online profile to record your learning.

Foundational Positive Youth Development (PYD) Resources

4-H EZ: Recipe for 4-H Community Club Success – https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/ncrvd/4-h-ez-recipe-for-4-h-club-success/

Positive Youth Development Best Practices (Canada 4-H) – https://youtu.be/BTiDrcYZIX0

Inquiry Based Learning – Steps to Inquiry (Canada 4-H) – https://youtu.be/U6xF2OV4RX4

Unpacking PYD – What is PYD? (4-H Canada) – https://youtu.be/wF_hd1TV9jM

From “Me” to “We” – Discussions on Values, Trust & Teamwork – https://use.vg/2FEuoT

From “Me” to “We” – Discussions on Values, Trust & Teamwork (Session 2) – https://use.vg/XKdg1S

From “Me” to “We” – Discussions on Values, Trust & Teamwork (Session 3) – https://use.vg/HN6plo

Three Tools for Engaging Latino Youth Populations and Places – https://youtu.be/b7Q2hr4VNtg

Healthy Lifestyles

Start Simple with MyPlate: Your “go to” nutrition resource! – https://use.vg/Us0vTq

Cooking Up Nutrition Education – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nAlTj6T6Rg

Cooking Under Pressure – https://youtu.be/UWFRrQl3o7M

Intro to Fair Judging – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzLg1tQw06o

Food Judges Training – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9aEi_lW-rw

Animal Science

Beef Quality Assurance Principles with Dr. Tarpoff – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yljea5ur9pw&feature=youtu.be

STEM and poultry – https://youtu.be/P_VJTVNc13I

4-H Poultry Showmanship – https://youtu.be/y37IvwsNUdc

Developing Youths’ Life Skills Through Equine Activities – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/03/26/Developing-Youths-Life-Skills-Through-Equine-Activities

Developing Real Sportsmanship in a Reality Show World – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2017/07/19/Developing-Real-Sportsmanship-in-a-Reality-Show-World

Caring for the Senior Horse – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2018/02/05/FREE-Webinar-Caring-for-the-Senior-Horse-on-February-22-2018-at-7pm-EST

Biosecurity for Horses – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2017/07/05/Biosecurity-for-Horses

How to Assess a Horse’s Health and Welfare – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2016/03/29/How-to-Assess-a-Horses-Health-and-Welfare

Spring Cleaning: Getting Your Horse Ready for the Show Season – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2015/04/28/Spring-Cleaning-Getting-Your-Horse-Ready-for-the-Show-Season

Body Condition Scoring? There’s an App for That! – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2015/02/19/Body-Condition-Scoring-There%E2%80%99s-an-App-for-That

Riding Arena Footing and Management – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/11/26/Riding-Arena-Footing-and-Management

Forage and Horses: Why it’s Important and What Are the Options? – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/09/17/Forage-and-Horses-Why-its-Important-and-What-Are-the-Options

Showing Trends from a Judge’s Perspective – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2013/02/26/Showing-Trends-from-a-Judges-Perspective

Digestive Anatomy: Why We Feed Horses the Way We Do – https://www.myhorseuniversity.com/single-post/2012/09/25/Digestive-Anatomy-Why-We-Feed-Horses-the-Way-We-Do

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)

Making and Learning – Bringing It All Together – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/making-and-learning-bringing-it-all-together

Ideas for Connecting to Prior Knowledge – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/ideas-for-connecting-to-prior-knowledge

Creating a Safe Space for Vulnerable Youth – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/creating-a-safe-space-for-vulnerable-youth

Celebrating Career & Technical Learning – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/celebrating-career-technical-learning

Social Emotional Learning in STEM – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/social-emotional-learning-in-stem

Why STEM is Important to Young People – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/why-stem-is-important-to-young-people

Testing & Retesting – Developing Engineering Practices – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinar/testing-retesting-developing-engineering-practices

Using the Senses to Embrace STEM – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/using-the-senses-to-embrace-stem

Modeling the Engineering Design Process – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/modeling-the-engineering-design-process

Connecting the Outdoors to STEM Careers – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/connecting-the-outdoors-to-stem-careers

Selecting the Best STEM Activities – http://www.click2sciencepd.org/webinars/selecting-the-best-stem-activities

SPIN (Special Interest) Club Short Training Videos