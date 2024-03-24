4 H Volunteer Training Event in Salina

By Todd Pittenger March 24, 2024

The Kansas Association of 4-H Volunteers is hosting “Spring Into Volunteering” on Saturday, April 20 in Salina, Kansas on the K-State Campus.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the day will conclude at 3 p.m. Fee includes materials, snacks and lunch.

Schedule

Flyer

Registration Link –

Fee $20 – Take to your local Extension Office

Deadline to Register: April 5

Volunteer Continuing Education

Below you will find a wide range of webinars chosen as resources to aid you in your role as a 4-H Volunteer Leader.  The webinars are peer reviewed and from Extension based sources.  Most are an hour or less in length.  You are also welcome to explore the eXtension website and choose other relevant topics to your role as a Kansas 4-H Volunteer (new content is periodically posted).  The goal is to encourage continual learning and growth through content you self-select as being the most relevant to your needs as a volunteer.

Once you have watched a webinar or have participated in an in-person training, please log in to your 4-H Online profile to record your learning.

 

Foundational Positive Youth Development (PYD) Resources

Healthy Lifestyles

Animal Science

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)

SPIN (Special Interest) Club Short Training Videos