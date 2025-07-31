4-H Projects and Pies at Tri-Rivers Fair

It’s that time of year again where ‘purple ribbon’ pie is available at the 4-H Building in Salina.

Robyn Pricket with Boldly Go 4-H Club in Salina joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a number of exciting events members are taking part in this week.

From rocketry projects to dairy cattle and dogs, 4-H members are presenting their works of art and animals for judging. Pricket tells KSAL News that’s where the magic of feedback helps participants grow.

Tri-Rivers Fair runs through Sunday afternoon with the Demo Derby scheduled for August 10th at Salina Speedway.

For updates and more information, visit www.tririversfair.org and follow the Tri-Rivers Fair on Facebook and Instagram.