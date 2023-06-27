4-H / Farm Bureau Photo Contest

We’re looking for great, high-resolution photos (at least 300 DPI) taken by 4-H members featuring summer images of livestock, crops, natural resources, people in agriculture (can also feature images from livestock shows at their county fair) in 2023.

Winners will appear in an upcoming issue of Kansas Farm Bureau’s printed magazine, Kansas Living, and/or online at www.kansaslivingmagazine. com. Photos chosen for the print publication will receive $25 per winner, and if an overall winner is chosen to appear as the cover of the printed magazine, the 4-H member will receive $50.

The deadline to enter photos is Oct. 1, 2023.