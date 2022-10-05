Salina, KS

4-H: Engaging Youth to Reach Potential

KSAL StaffOctober 5, 2022

It’s 4-H week across America and children are catching the spark of learning and growing through 4-H projects.

Sarah Maass, District Extension Agent /4H Development tells KSAL News that caring adults that support the programs are essential for youth to achieve their potential.

Maas added that now is the perfect time for new volunteers to add their knowledge and experience to a local group.

 

Maass can be reached in Salina at 785-309-5850 or via email at [email protected]

4-H is a community of young people across America engaged in learning leadership, citizenship, and life skill.

