4 Guns Stolen In Rural Saline County Burglary

Jeremy BohnApril 26, 2021

Numerous guns and other household items are stolen from some outbuildings in rural Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred at a residence in the 600 block of E. Shipton Rd. between 5 p.m., Thursday, and 8:15 a.m., Friday.

The residents are in the process of moving in to the home, so had much of their property in several outbuildings and sheds on the property.

The burglars gained entrance in to the home and found keys and garage door openers to gain access to the outbuildings.

Stolen is four guns–three long and one hand gun–and other household items.

Total loss is $5,000.

