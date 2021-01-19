4 From Fla. Arrested on Drug Charges in Saline County

A car full of Florida residents is pulled over for speeding on Interstate-70 in Saline County and all four occupants are arrested for the possession of drugs and cash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 2020 Dodge Charger for allegedly traveling 98 mph in a 75 mph zone at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.

The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car and received permission to search the vehicle.

A search resulted in marijuana, marijuana edibles, drug paraphernalia, hallucinogenic drugs being found inside of the vehicle. The deputy also seized $222,236 in cash from the car.

The deputy arrested all four occupants, all from the state of Florida and ranging in ages of 20-24.

All are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, the driver is facing an additional charge of speeding.

The vehicle was pulled over at milepost 248 on I-70, just west of the Halstead Rd. exit.