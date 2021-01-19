Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 25 °

4 From Fla. Arrested on Drug Charges in Saline County

KSAL StaffJanuary 19, 2021

A car full of Florida residents is pulled over for speeding on Interstate-70 in Saline County and all four occupants are arrested for the possession of drugs and cash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 2020 Dodge Charger for allegedly traveling 98 mph in a 75 mph zone at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.

The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car and received permission to search the vehicle.

A search resulted in marijuana, marijuana edibles, drug paraphernalia, hallucinogenic drugs being found inside of the vehicle. The deputy also seized $222,236 in cash from the car.

The deputy arrested all four occupants, all from the state of Florida and ranging in ages of 20-24.

All are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, the driver is facing an additional charge of speeding.

The vehicle was pulled over at milepost 248 on I-70, just west of the Halstead Rd. exit.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Farm Expo Returns in March

The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is a go for this spring. After being one of the first of ma...

January 19, 2021 Comments

New Saline County Livestock & ...

Kansas News

January 19, 2021

Woman Arrested After Discharging a ...

Top News

January 19, 2021

Property Stolen From a Salina Motel

Kansas News

January 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Saline County Livesto...
January 19, 2021Comments
Property Stolen From a Sa...
January 19, 2021Comments
4 From Fla. Arrested on D...
January 19, 2021Comments
Gas Prices Increase
January 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices