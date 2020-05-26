Salina, KS

4 Arrests Stemming From Weekend Party

Jeremy BohnMay 26, 2020

Four people are under arrest for their involvement in a weekend robbery.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a party was held overnight Saturday in to the early morning hours Sunday at 831 Cherokee, Salina.

At that party, a 17-year-old male allegedly stole marijuana wax from 25-year-old Leon Smith-Love, Topeka.

On Sunday, Smith-Love convinced the 17-year-old male to return the item to the same address. The boy arrived at 3 p.m., however, an argument ensued between the 17-year-old male and Smith-Love, Jessica Sonneberger, 38, Topeka, a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male; both from Salina.

During the argument, the four allegedly attacked the 17-year-old male, striking him several times before Smith-Love brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim and then struck him on the side of the head with it. During the melee, the group of four also took the victim’s Nike shoes as well as a Sony PlayStation 4 with its controllers and games and a fanny pack all belonging to the 17-year-old male victim which were in his vehicle.

When authorities arrived they arrested Smith-Love and charged him with aggravated robbery, aggravated vehicle burglary, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

They also arrested Sonneberger, the 17-year-old Salina female and 15-year-old Salina male for aggravated robbery charges.

The property stolen from the victim is valued at $520.

