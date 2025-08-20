4 Arrests, More Anticipated in Burglary Case

A search warrant leads to the arrest of four suspected thieves in Salina. Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that officers searched a home in the 400 block of South 11th on Tuesday in connection to a residential burglary earlier this month at a house that was being remodeled on S. Santa Fe.

During the search on South 11th – numerous stolen power tools were recovered from inside and officers arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah Herwig, 41-year-old Jacqueline Herwig, 34-year-old Nicole Peterson and 27-year-old Deaven Williamson on charges of burglary and theft.

The four could also face drug charges for alleged possession of methamphetamin and marijuana that were also found in the home.

Lt. Zeigler noted that Minneapolis Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office helped locate additional stolen tools in an unoccupied home near Delphos. The power tools are valued at approximately $2,000.

The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated.