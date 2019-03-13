4 Arrested in Theft Scheme at Salina Businesses

Four people were taken in to custody after police caught them with several stolen items in their vehicle.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Wal-Mart in Salina at 2900 S. 9th St. at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported theft.

When officers arrived, they talked with two subjects in a Hyundai Sonata. One of the subjects had a container of chicken in her lap. Officers then made contact with two other subjects in the store.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found that the four subjects–two males and two females–had shoplifted multiple items from both the Salina Wal-Mart and Target stores and had the stolen merchandise in the vehicle.

Of the items stolen include: a butane torch, eight-piece chicken, hair clippers, miscellaneous sewing items, phone stand, smart watch and Sony headphones. Police continue to sift through other items that could have been potentially shoplifted as well.

Forrester says that authorities arrested Jose Reyes, 27, Hutchinson; Mia Unruh, 23, Hutchinson; Alyssa Armendariz, 25, Hutchinson and William McGlynn, 34, McPherson.

Reyes is charged with felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and damage to property for taking an anti-theft device off of a piece of merchandise. Armendariz, McGlynn and Unruh were all charged with felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and unlawful to possess a tool to remove a theft protection device.

Police continue to investigate, however, they believe that the four-some also committed theft at the Wal-Mart in McPherson as well.