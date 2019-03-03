Salina, KS

Four Area Teams Make State: All You Need to Know

Jeremy BohnMarch 3, 2019

Four KSAL area teams have made their respective classification’s state basketball tournament. Salina Central boy’s (5A), Abilene girl’s (4A), Chapman boy’s (4A) and Rural Vista girl’s (1A).

All four teams will have their games broadcast on Rocking M Media-Salina/Abilene radio stations as follows:

5A Boys (White Auditorium, Emporia. All first round games played on Thursday, March 7)
1. Maize (22-0)
8. Lenexa-St.James Academy (14-8)
Tip time: 3p.m.

4. Andover Central (19-3)
5. Pittsburg (18-3)
Tip time: 4:45p.m.

2. Bonner Springs (20-2)
7. Bishop Carroll (17-5)
Tip time: 6:30p.m.

3. Basehor-Linwood (19-2)
6. SALINA CENTRAL (17-5)
Tip time: 8:15p.m. on 1150 KSAL-AM

*NOTE: If Central wins: they will play in the semis at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, March 8!*

4A Girls (Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina. All first round games played on Thursday, March 7)
1. KC-Piper (21-0)
8.Eudora(16-5)
Tip time: 6:30p.m.

4. ABILENE (20-2)
5. Nickerson (19-3)
Tip time: 8:15p.m. on 1560 KABI-AM

2. SM-Miege (21-0)
7. Towanda-Circle (17-4)
Tip time: 3p.m.

3. Baldwin (19-1)
6. Ulysses (18-4)
Tip time: 4:45p.m.

*NOTE: If Abilene wins: they will play in the semis at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8!*

4A Boys (Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina. All first round games played on Wednesday, March 6)
1. Wichita-Trinity (20-1)
8. Chanute (12-9)
Tip time: 3p.m.

4. KC-Piper (18-4)
5. Parsons (17-5)
Tip time: 4:45p.m.

2. Andale (19-2)
7. Augusta (16-6)
Tip time: 6:30p.m.

3. CHAPMAN (18-4)
6. Garnett-Anderson County (17-5)
Tiptime: 8:15 p.m. on 1560 KABI-AM

*NOTE: If Chapman wins: they will play in the semis at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, March 8!*

1A Girls (United Wireless Area, Dodge City. All first round games played on Wednesday, March 6)
1. Central Plains (25-0)
8. Montezuma-SouthGray (21-4)
Tip time: 6:30 p.m.

4. Coldwater-South Central (23-2)
5. Kensington-Thunder Ridge (21-2)
Tip time: 8:15 p.m.

2. RURAL VISTA (24-0)
7. Waverly (20-3)
Tip time: 3 p.m. on 1150 KSAL-AM

3. Olpe (23-0)
6. Hanover (22-3)
Tip time: 4:45 p.m.

*NOTE: If Rural Vista wins: they will play in the semis at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 8!*

