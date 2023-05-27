$4.75 Million Secured For KSU Salina

A $4.75 million federal investment, which was first announced back in October, has now been secured for K-State Salina to develop an aerospace simulation center.

According to U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s office, these federal resources build on a corporate investment from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

The school is planning the General Atomics Innovation Ramp will include the area west of Scanlan Avenue and north of Beechcraft Road.

K-State Salina’s campus master plan calls for this space to eventually also be home to the Kansas Advanced Simulation Center, the K-State Salina Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, Aviation Maintenance Training Center, Advanced Composites Lab and a state-of-the-art engineering teaching facility and model factory.