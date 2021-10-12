24/7 Travel Stores Help Fill Food Banks

For National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across Kansas collected monetary donations for local food banks at the register and matched donations for the first $30,000 donated throughout the month of September.

According to the company, through customer donations and corporate matching dollars, they raised $42,652,28 for local community food banks. These funds raised during the event can be used however the food banks wish, whether for operating costs, perishable groceries, or other needs.

Each participating Food Bank received the following donations:

Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County received $4,053.88 raised by the Goodland, KS 24/7 Travel Store

Genesis Food pantry of Thomas County received $2,763.24 raised by the Colby, KS 24/7 Travel Store

Trego County Food Pantry received $3,914.58 raised by the WaKeeney, KS 24/7 Travel Store

St. Joseph Food Pantry received $1,452.86 raised by the Hays, KS 24/7 Travel Store

Russell County Food Pantry received $4,467,42 raised by the Russell, KS 24/7 Travel Store

McPherson County Food Bank received $6,362.64 raised by the McPherson, KS 24/7 Travel Store

Salina Emergency Aid & Food Bank received $8,194.27

$6,050.51 was raised by the 24/7 Travel Store at 2230 N 9th St, Salina, KS $1,452.86 was raised by the 24/7 Travel Store at 671 Westport Blvd, Salina, KS Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank received $9,393.95 raised by the Abilene, KS 24/7 Travel Store

Community Health Ministry received $2,049.44 raised by the Maple Hill, KS 24/7 Travel Store

“This was our 4th annual event and in the last four years the program has generated nearly $150,000 for

Kansas Food Banks” said Ted Augustine, Manager of Growth and Development. “We are proud to do our

part for September Hunger Action Month efforts. What is unique about our program, and what I think our

communities appreciate, is all dollars raised go directly to each store’s local food bank. Additionally, as an

interstate business, we are able to tap into out of state donations that our local food banks fundraising arms

can’t normally reach.”

Last year, 24/7 Travel Stores raised & donated $57,996.25 to local food banks.