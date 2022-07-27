Salina, KS

$4.4 Million of Meth Seized

Todd PittengerJuly 27, 2022

A recent multi-agency operation that included the Salina Police Department ended with  $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine taken off the streets.

According to the Junction City Police Department,  the agencies participated in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals. This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the 3-day span, multiple arrests were made. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized. As a result of this operation over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine (street value of over $4,400,000), were seized and removed from circulation.

They say this operation was a great example of inter-agency collaboration, working together on a common goal, making our communities safer.

Participating agencies include:

  • Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Junction City Police Department
  • Osage County, KS Sheriff’s Office
  • Marshall County Sheriff Tip Line
  • Salina Police Department
  • Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Newton, KS Police Department
  • Cloud County Sheriff’s Department
  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pratt Police Department
  • McPherson County KS Sheriff’s Office
  • Rossville Police Department
  • Clarke County Sheriffs
  • Department of Homeland Security

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

