$4.4 Million of Meth Seized

A recent multi-agency operation that included the Salina Police Department ended with $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine taken off the streets.

According to the Junction City Police Department, the agencies participated in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals. This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the 3-day span, multiple arrests were made. In addition to the arrests, there were several cases where large amounts of narcotics were seized. As a result of this operation over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine (street value of over $4,400,000), were seized and removed from circulation.

They say this operation was a great example of inter-agency collaboration, working together on a common goal, making our communities safer.

Participating agencies include: