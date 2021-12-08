Salina, KS

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Centered Near Gypsum

KSAL StaffDecember 8, 2021

Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook Central Kansas early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake was centered in Southern Saline County. According to the agency a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was centered about 3.1 miles south /southwest of Gypsum. The earthquake happened Wednesday morning at 7:45.

The earthquake was felt throughout Central Kansas and South into Oklahoma.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

