Did you feel it? Another earthquake shook Central Kansas early Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake was centered in Southern Saline County. According to the agency a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was centered about 2.5 miles south /southwest of Gypsum.

The earthquake happened Wednesday morning at 3:58.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.