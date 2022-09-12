Salina, KS

3K in Tools Stolen from Garage

KSAL StaffSeptember 12, 2022

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone stole numerous tools from a detached garage.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between the end of August and September 9, someone entered a property in the 1200 block of Fairway and removed power and hand tools.

Police say just over $3,000 in drills, saws, air compressors, batteries and a tool belt were taken. Police say there was no sign of forced entry.

Authorities will be checking video from surrounding neighbors to hopefully develop a subject.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

