3K in Tools Stolen from Garage

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone stole numerous tools from a detached garage.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between the end of August and September 9, someone entered a property in the 1200 block of Fairway and removed power and hand tools.

Police say just over $3,000 in drills, saws, air compressors, batteries and a tool belt were taken. Police say there was no sign of forced entry.

Authorities will be checking video from surrounding neighbors to hopefully develop a subject.