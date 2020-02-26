Salina, KS

3A & 2A HS Sub-State Basketball Bracket Revealed

Jeremy BohnFebruary 26, 2020

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state basketball tournament brackets for both girls and boys high school basketball in classes 2A and 3A.

Winners of the sub-state tournaments move on to the state tournament (March 11-14)

First round sub-state games will be on Monday and Tuesday March 2 and 3, while the semi-finals on split between Thursday and Friday on March 5 and 6, with the championship round games occurring on Saturday, March 7.

CLASS 3A:
Beloit Sub-State (First round games are at the higher seed’s site, with the semis and championship at Beloit High School)

  • Boys: (first round games played on Monday, March 2)
    (1) Beloit (17-3) vs (8) Russell (2-18)–7 p.m.
    (4) MINNEAPOLIS (14-6) vs (5) Norton (12-8)–6 p.m.
    (2) Hoisington (16-4) vs (7) Concordia (4-16)–6 p.m.
    (3) Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian (15-4) vs (6) Phillipsburg (12-9)–7 p.m.
  • Girls: (first round games played on Tuesday, March 3)
    (1) Phillipsburg (17-3) vs (8) Concordia (2-18)–6 p.m.
    (4) Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian (8-12) vs (5) Russell (8-12)–7 p.m.
    (2) Beloit (14-6) vs (7) MINNEAPOLIS (5-15)–7 p.m.
    (3) Norton (13-8) vs (6) Hoisington (6-14)–6 p.m.

Halstead Sub-State (First round games are at the higher seed’s site, with the semis and championship at Halstead High School)

  • Boys: (first round games played on Monday, March 2)
    (1) Hesston (18-1) vs (8) Halstead (3-17)–7 p.m.
    (4) Larned (14-5) vs (5) SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (14-6)–6 p.m.
    (2) Haven (17-2) vs (7) SMOKY VALLEY (6-13)–7:30 p.m.
    (3) Lyons (15-5) vs (6) Council Grove (9-10)–7 p.m.
  • Girls: (first round games played on Tuesday, March 3)
    (1) Halstead (17-3) vs (8) Larned (0-19)–6 p.m.
    (4) Hesston (13-6) vs (5) Council Grove (11-8)–7 p.m.
    *Monday, March 2: (2) Haven (16-3) vs (7) SMOKY VALLEY (6-13)–6 p.m.
    (3) SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (15-5) vs (6) Lyons (8-12)

CLASS 2A:
Herington Sub-State (First round games are at the higher seed’s site, with the semis and championship at Herington High School)

  • Girls: (first round games played on Monday, March 2)
    (1) Chase County (18-2) vs (8) Marion (3-17)–7 p.m.
    (4) Hillsboro (12-7) vs (5) Herington (11-8)–7 p.m.
    (2) BENNINGTON (13-7) vs (7) ELL-SALINE (3-17)–7 p.m.
    (3) SACRED HEART (13-7) vs (6) Canton-Galva (9-10)
  • Boys: (first round games played on Tuesday, March 3)
    (1) SACRED HEART (17-3) vs (8) ELL-SALINE (0-20)–7 p.m.
    (4) Canton-Galva (8-11) vs (5) BENNINGTON (6-14)–7 p.m.
    (2) Hillsboro (10-9) vs (7) Marion (2-18)–7 p.m.
    (3) Chase County (10-10) vs (6) Herington (5-14)–7 p.m.

Inman Sub-State (First round games are at the higher seed’s site, with the semis and championship at Inman High School)

  • Girls: (first round games played on Monday, March 2)
    (1) Sterling (17-2) vs (8) Whitewater-Remington (3-17)–7 p.m.
    (4) Moundridge (10-10) vs (5) Ellinwood (10-10)–7 p.m.
    (2) Inman (13-6) vs (7) ELLSWORTH (5-15)–7 p.m.
    (3) Hutchinson-Trinity (11-8) vs (6) Sedgwick (6-13)–7 p.m.
  • Boys: (first round games played on Tuesday, March 3)
    (1) Ellinwood (16-4) vs (8) Whitewater-Remington (5-15)–7 p.m.
    (4) Inman (12-7) vs (5) Sedgwick (10-9)–7 p.m.
    (2) Sterling (15-4) vs (7) ELLSWORTH (7-13)–7 p.m.
    (3) Hutchinson-Trinity (13-6) vs (6) Moundridge (9-11)–7 p.m.

