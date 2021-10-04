Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 59 °

38 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerOctober 4, 2021

There have been 38 new COVID cases in Saline County since Friday and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 524 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 20 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 149 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

38 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There have been 38 new COVID cases in Saline County since Friday and no new deaths. According to ...

October 4, 2021 Comments

Higher Limit Available for USDA Gua...

Farming News

October 4, 2021

Big Lottery Winning Weekend

Kansas News

October 4, 2021

A Salina man is arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

3 Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

October 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Big Lottery Winning Weeke...
October 4, 2021Comments
Camper Stolen, Located in...
October 4, 2021Comments
Handgun Taken in Garage B...
October 4, 2021Comments
Stolen Driver’s Lic...
October 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices