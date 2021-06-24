38.3 Percent of Saline County Vaccinated

The number of vaccinated people in Saline County continues to slowly grow.

According to the Saline County Health Department, 20,772 people are now vaccinated, an increase of 304 over the past week. The agency says 38.3 percent of our population is vaccinated.

There have been are 20 new COVID cases in Saline County over the past week, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,343 total cases with 27 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 119.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 3 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 317,017 total cases and 5,139. deaths statewide.