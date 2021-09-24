Salina, KS

37 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerSeptember 24, 2021

There have been 37 new COVID cases in Saline County since Wednesday and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 708 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 13 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 146 people have died in Saline County from COVID.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

