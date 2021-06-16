Salina, KS

37.7 Percent of Saline County Vaccinated

Todd PittengerJune 16, 2021

The number of vaccinated people in Saline County continues to grow.

According to the Saline County Health Department, 20,468 people are now vaccinated, which is  37.7 percent of our local population.

There are 3 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

There here have now been 6,323 total cases with 16 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 119.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 316,343 total cases and 5,128 deaths statewide.

