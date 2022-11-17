Salina, KS

36th Salina Toy Run Sunday

Todd PittengerNovember 17, 2022

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, delivering toys.

For the 36th year in a row the Salina Toy Run will provide hundreds of toys to needy children. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Though all of the motorcycle riders and their passengers will dress for the weather, many will also be colorfully dressed for the season. Each will also have a toy.

The gathering will depart from the Central Mall parking lot at 2:00 Sunday afternoon. Here is the route:

After parading across and around town, the procession will stop at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on East Magnolia to drop off toys.

Following the toy run a chili feed will be held at Schmidt Motors located at 328 N 1th Street.

 

 

