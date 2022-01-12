Salina, KS

367 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

January 12, 2022

There have been  two new COVID deaths in Saline County since Monday and 367 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 1,664 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 25 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 190 COVID related deaths overall.

An additional 208 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .4 percent. A total of 29,295 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 54 percent of the total population

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

