Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 53 °

36 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerOctober 18, 2021

There have been no new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 36 new cases of the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 440 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 14 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 155 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

36 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There have been no new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 36 new cases of the virus. A...

October 18, 2021 Comments

Unused Medication Collection Events...

Kansas News

October 18, 2021

Elwood: “Appreciate Everyday ...

Top News

October 18, 2021

First AP Men’s Hoops Top 25 P...

Sports News

October 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Unused Medication Collect...
October 18, 2021Comments
Cost of Fuel Still Going ...
October 18, 2021Comments
Salina Man Stabbed
October 18, 2021Comments
Vehicle Strikes Parked Ca...
October 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices