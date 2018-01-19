Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 30 °

$356,873 Super Kansas Cash Jackpot Claimed

Sally Lunsford / Kansas LotteryJanuary 19, 2018

The winner of a $356,873 Super Kansas Cash jackpot has claimed the prize.  The jackpot-winning ticket in the January 10 drawing was mailed to the Kansas Lottery office, along with the winner’s claim form.  The winner is a resident of Overland Park, but did not wish to have her name disclosed.

The winning ticket was a $1 Quick Pick with two plays. The winning ticket matched all numbers which were 1-6-12-14-28 Super Cash Ball 16.

The ticket was purchased at Hen House 34, located at 11930 College Boulevard in Overland Park.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for tomorrow night is an estimated $130,000.  Other weekend jackpots are up for grabs, too.

Powerball – $78 million, cash option $48.5 million (Saturday drawing)

Mega Millions – $55 million, cash option $34.1 million (Friday drawing)

Lotto America – $18.65 million, cash option $11.59 million (Saturday drawing)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

$356,873 Super Kansas Cash Jackpot ...

The winner of a $356,873 Super Kansas Cash jackpot has claimed the prize.  The jackpot-winning tick...

January 19, 2018 Comments

Daddy Daughter Valentine Event at F...

Top News

January 19, 2018

“Country-Rock’s Most Fe...

Kansas News

January 19, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

January 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Country-Rock’...
January 19, 2018Comments
Study: Riley, Decatur Cou...
January 19, 2018Comments
Gun Pointed at 2 Women
January 19, 2018Comments
Students Accused in Sex A...
January 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018