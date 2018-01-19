$356,873 Super Kansas Cash Jackpot Claimed

The winner of a $356,873 Super Kansas Cash jackpot has claimed the prize. The jackpot-winning ticket in the January 10 drawing was mailed to the Kansas Lottery office, along with the winner’s claim form. The winner is a resident of Overland Park, but did not wish to have her name disclosed.

The winning ticket was a $1 Quick Pick with two plays. The winning ticket matched all numbers which were 1-6-12-14-28 Super Cash Ball 16.

The ticket was purchased at Hen House 34, located at 11930 College Boulevard in Overland Park.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for tomorrow night is an estimated $130,000. Other weekend jackpots are up for grabs, too.

Powerball – $78 million, cash option $48.5 million (Saturday drawing)

Mega Millions – $55 million, cash option $34.1 million (Friday drawing)

Lotto America – $18.65 million, cash option $11.59 million (Saturday drawing)