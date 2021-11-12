3,500th Most Wanted Arrest

The 3,500th arrest in the Salina’s Most Wanted program has been made.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Uebelher is the 6th person from the November most wanted list, and the 3,500th overall since the program began back in July of 2000. He was wanted for felony drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the new November list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, rape, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 12 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,500 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.