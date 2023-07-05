33rd Annual Kansas Grand Slam Results

Over the weekend, the 33rd Annual Kansas Grand Slam Baseball Tournament took place in Salina.

In the 18U division, the Wichita Yellow Jackets took home the Tournament Title.

This years 33rd annual Grand Slam Baseball Tournament’s 18u Brackets top 4 teams were Millard North, from Omaha, NE, Buhler, KS and then the Wichita Yellow Jackets defeating McPherson 6-1 for the 18u Championship. pic.twitter.com/EhFzsJrRVf — 🇺🇸Salina Baseball⚾️ (@SalinaBaseball) July 3, 2023

In the 16U division, the Hays Hammers walked away as Champions.