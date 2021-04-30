Salina, KS

33 Percent of Saline County Vaccinated

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2021

About 33 percent of Saline County residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have now vaccinated about 17,900 members of the community against COVID-19.

According to Saline County Health officer Jason Tiller, about 500 people were vaccinated within the last week, while two weeks ago about 1,100 people were vaccinated.

Because of the availability of the vaccine now, the JC Penney vaccination site is no longer administering prime doses. Clinics for the boost doses will continue until mid-May to complete all two-dose series.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to VaccineFinder.org.

Unless your medical doctor determines otherwise, the best vaccine for you is the first vaccine available to you. The agency says to not wait, get vaccinated today.

Vaccination Helpful Information:

Vaccine Finder

Get Vaccine Answers

Community Corps

 

