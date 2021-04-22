Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 42 °

32 Percent of Saline County Vaccinated

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2021

About 32 percent of Saline County residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have now vaccinated over 17,400 members of the community against COVID-19 thus far.

Because of the availability of the vaccine now, the JC Penney vaccination site is no longer administering prime doses. Clinics for the boost doses will continue until mid-May to complete all two-dose series.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to VaccineFinder.org.

Unless your medical doctor determines otherwise, the best vaccine for you is the first vaccine available to you. The agency says to not wait, get vaccinated today.

Vaccination Helpful Information:

Vaccine Finder

Get Vaccine Answers

Community Corps

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

32 Percent of Saline County Vaccina...

About 32 percent of Saline County residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is t...

April 22, 2021 Comments

KWU Teams With KSU Air Force ROTC

Kansas News

April 22, 2021

April Is National Heartworm Awarene...

Farming News

April 22, 2021

Schmidtberger Takes Over South Voll...

Sports News

April 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Teams With KSU Air Fo...
April 22, 2021Comments
E-Waste Recycling Event P...
April 22, 2021Comments
Bennington State Bank Exp...
April 22, 2021Comments
New Artist In Residence a...
April 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices