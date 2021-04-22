32 Percent of Saline County Vaccinated

About 32 percent of Saline County residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have now vaccinated over 17,400 members of the community against COVID-19 thus far.

Because of the availability of the vaccine now, the JC Penney vaccination site is no longer administering prime doses. Clinics for the boost doses will continue until mid-May to complete all two-dose series.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to VaccineFinder.org.

Unless your medical doctor determines otherwise, the best vaccine for you is the first vaccine available to you. The agency says to not wait, get vaccinated today.

