$313,000 Available at Match Madness

By Todd Pittenger February 19, 2024

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day. According to the organization, this year’s event will be Thursday, March 21st, at the Salina Field House.

The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

  • Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
  • Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 21, 2024.

This will be the 13th year of Match Madness, and they have $313,000 in matching funds to share.

Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.
  • Donation Station
  • Enjoy Food Trucks
  • Nonprofit Booths
  • Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
  • Free Snacks

Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support local charities.

This year there are 100 charities participating in Match Madness including:

A Work in Progress

AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits

American Red Cross of Greater Kansas

Ashby House

At Stake Ministries

Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)

Belmont Boulevard Christian Church

Bethany College

Bethany Village

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina

Build A Pro Foundation

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas

Central Kansas Mental Health Center

Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)

Child Care Aware of Kansas

Christ Cathedral

Christ the King Lutheran Church

Church of the Cross – United Methodist

CKF Addiction Treatment

Cornerstone Classical School

Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

First Presbyterian Church of Salina

First Tee – Salina

Friends of the River Foundation

Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum

Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development

The Harvester Foundation

Heartland Early Education

Independent Connection Inc.

Kansas Museums Association

Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)

Kansas State University Salina

Kansas Wesleyan University

Kansas Youth Sports

KIAAA

KU School of Medicine – Salina

KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus

The Land Institute

Love, Chloe Foundation

Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center

Meals On Wheels (Salina)

Nature Conservancy of Kansas

Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.

Noon Network Ambucs

North Salina Community Development, Inc.

OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.

Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc

Prairieland Market, Inc.

Pregnancy Service Center

Rolling Hills Zoo

Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School

Saint Francis Ministries

Salina Animal Shelter

Salina Area Technical College

Salina Area United Way

Salina Area Young Life

Salina Art Center

Salina Arts & Humanities

Salina Babe Ruth

Salina Child Care Association

Salina Education Foundation

Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America – The Garage

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Family Healthcare Center

Salina Family YMCA

Salina Grace

Salina Heights Christian Church

Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)

Salina Public Library

Salina Regional Health Foundation

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Shares

Salina Symphony

Salina Youth Baseball Fund

Saline County 4-H Development Fund

Saline County Department of Senior Services

Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad

The Salvation Army (Salina)

Smoky Hill Education Service Center

Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish

St. John’s Military School Historical Museum

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church

St. Mary’s Grade School

St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church

Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation

Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.

Sunrise Presbyterian Church

TeenTown Inc. dba The City

The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation

Theatre Salina

Trinity Lutheran Church

Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina

University United Methodist Church

Webster Conference Center

Women Helping Women Fund

YW Legacy Fund