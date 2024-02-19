$313,000 Available at Match Madness

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day. According to the organization, this year’s event will be Thursday, March 21st, at the Salina Field House.
The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:
- Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 21, 2024.
This will be the 13th year of Match Madness, and they have $313,000 in matching funds to share.
- Donation Station
- Enjoy Food Trucks
- Nonprofit Booths
- Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
- Free Snacks
Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support local charities.
This year there are 100 charities participating in Match Madness including:
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits
American Red Cross of Greater Kansas
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)
Belmont Boulevard Christian Church
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas
Central Kansas Mental Health Center
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Church of the Cross – United Methodist
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)
First Presbyterian Church of Salina
Friends of the River Foundation
Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)
Kansas State University Salina
KU School of Medicine – Salina
KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.
North Salina Community Development, Inc.
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc
Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School
Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America – The Garage
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
Salina Family Healthcare Center
Salina Heights Christian Church
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)
Salina Regional Health Foundation
Saline County 4-H Development Fund
Saline County Department of Senior Services
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad
Smoky Hill Education Service Center
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish
St. John’s Military School Historical Museum
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina
University United Methodist Church