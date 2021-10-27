30th Museum Friends Poinsettia & Wreath Sale

It’s a sure sign the Holiday Season is nearing. For the 30th year in a row the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum are selling poinsettias and wreaths. The annual event is underway.

According to the museum, as the holidays approach, take advantage of the cheer that the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum’s colorful poinsettias and greenery wreaths bring. The Museum’s poinsettias are long-lasting, nursery-grown plants, available in five vibrant shades for 2021. The flowering plants will brighten home, office or church, to encourage loved ones or shut-ins and to reduce holiday stress for yourself and others. Also available for pre-order are fresh-smelling greenery wreaths made locally at BEL Tree Farm.

Avoid Holiday shipping hassles and score big points with family and friends by giving gorgeous poinsettias as a living holiday gift. The full, 18-inch Small plants are $14. The luxurious, 24-inch Medium plants are $29. Both options are multi-stem plants available in solid red, pink or white, plus two special shades for 2021: Marble (cream leaves with bold pink stripes or striations; pictured) and Superba Glitter (red leaves with cream striation). Also available is the stunning 36-inch Large, only in Christmas red for $40, ideal for fireplace, foyer or doorway use.

Fresh greenery wreaths are available in three sizes, priced from $28 to $60 and come with a red bow attached. The 12” Memorial Wreath is ideal for holiday-season use graveside or for those living in smaller homes or apartments.

Order 30 or more wreaths and/or plants and take $2 off per plant. Members of the Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum receive a special discount of $1 off each plant or wreath. Pick up your plants and wreaths on Saturday, December 4 between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Or, doorstep delivery to your home, office, church or to someone you know, is just $15 per stop in the Salina metro area.

The annual Poinsettia & Wreath Sale helps make possible the Smoky Hill Museum’s educational programs and events that benefit many students, children and families. Pre-order your plants or wreaths from now through November 15. To order, please call 785-309-5776, scan your order form to [email protected], or order online at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

When picking up your poinsettias in early December, visit the Museum Store for creative holiday gift ideas. From gourmet Kansas food products to local artwork, including stunning wheat weaving, artist-made greeting cards and handmade pottery, the Museum Store has something for everyone on your list, including those who love or have lived in the Sunflower State.