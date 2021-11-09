30th Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights

The Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights is hands-down one of Salinas biggest traditions. Organizers say it’s a day full of hearty laughter, jolly faces, candy cane smiles and warm hearts.

This year will mark 30 years of the event. The 2021 event is scheduled for Saturday, November 20th. It will again include a full day of events culminating with the popular parade of lights.

Events include:

Write a Letter to Santa at Streit Sandblasting

at Streit Sandblasting Make your own Christmas Cards at the Salina Art Center



Free Cookie Decorating Kits to Go from the Bank of Tescott

Pictures with Santa at Sharp Performance



A Live Nativity by Immanuel Luther Church

Animals from Rolling Hills Zoo at The Flower Nook



Deadline for parade entry forms is Monday, November 15th, at 5:00 PM. Click on the link to get your parade entry form filled out.

