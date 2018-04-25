305 LIVE Musical Event Nearing

One of the biggest musical events of its kind, featuring over 100 USD 305 students on stage performing, is less than a month away. The Salina Education Foundation is bringing back 305 LIVE, a collaboration between the rock band, Joe’s Pet Project, and the students and faculty of USD 305.

This will be the fourth time the concert has been presented, and this year the Education Foundation is again partnering with the Stiefel Theatre to give students and audience members a professional rock performance experience. The concert will be held at the Stiefel Theatre on May 23rd at 7:00 PM.

Joe’s Pet Project is a five-member rock group, all of whom graduated from Salina Public Schools. They have performed at the Smoky Hill River Festival, Ad Astra and Rolling Hills Zoo, to name a few local venues.

Nathan Tysen, award-winning Broadway Lyricist, whose plays Tuck Everlasting and Amelie opened on Broadway, and Ryan McCall, musical director at the University of Kansas, will teach a master class in songwriting. Ten students from each middle and high school will be taught the basics of songwriting by dissecting a few rock and roll hits and examining their structure. After learning the basics, participants will collectively write a song with the band that will be premiered at the 305 LIVE concert on May 23.

In addition to the original song, middle and high school students will be involved in all technical and performance aspects of producing a rock concert.

New this year, at guests’ request, reserved tickets will be sold after the beginning of the year.

