$300,000 Available For “Match Madness”

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day. According to the organization, this year’s event will be in person, on Thursday, March 23rd at the Salina Field House.
The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:
- Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 23, 2023.
This year they have $300,000 in matching funds to share with over 80 area nonprofits.
Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.
- Donation Station
- Enjoy Food Trucks
- Nonprofit Booths
- Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
- Free Snacks
Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support over 80 local charities.