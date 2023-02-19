Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 33 °

$300,000 Available For “Match Madness”

Todd PittengerFebruary 19, 2023

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day. According to the organization, this year’s event will be in person, on Thursday, March 23rd at the Salina Field House.

The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

  • Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
  • Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
  • Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 23, 2023.

This year they have $300,000 in matching funds to share with over 80 area nonprofits.

Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with events being held throughout the day.

  • Donation Station
  • Enjoy Food Trucks
  • Nonprofit Booths
  • Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
  • Free Snacks

Since 2012, Match Madness has generated over $2 million to support over 80 local charities.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

$300,000 Available For “Match...

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will once again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving ...

February 19, 2023 Comments

Seat Belt Enforcements Effort Begin...

Kansas News

February 19, 2023

ELL-SALINE SPILTS AT HOME AGAINST S...

Sports News

February 18, 2023

Central splits with Valley Center

Sports News

February 18, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Seat Belt Enforcements Ef...
February 19, 2023Comments
Kansas Welcomes No. 15 Ok...
February 18, 2023Comments
Event to Focus on Funding...
February 18, 2023Comments
AG Kobach Joins Peers Dem...
February 17, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra