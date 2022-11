October 31st officers were notified of multiple types of steel stolen from a Salina property.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL that officers were called to the 500 block of 7th St. to take a report from a 77 year-old Salina resident. The resident informed officers that he was missing multiple steel items from his property, in the form of trailer ramps, plates, and rectangular tubing. The estimated value in total is $3,000.