30 Soldiers to Become Citizens

A group of 30 soldiers at Fort Riley will officially become U.S. citizens on Monday.

According to the Army, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 30 soldiers as new U.S. citizens at Fort Riley. Kristen Smith, Kansas City Field Office director, will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

The citizenship candidates originate from 21 countries: Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, India, Italy, Jamacia, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Palau, Philippines, Senegal, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo and Vietnam.

They live in Fort Riley, Junction City and Ogden.

U.S. service members, veterans, and their families may be eligible for certain immigration benefits in recognition of their important sacrifices. Specifically, veterans and current members of U.S. armed forces and recently discharged service members may be eligible to become U.S. citizens through naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Since 2002, we have naturalized more than 148,000 members of the U.S. military, both at home and abroad.

