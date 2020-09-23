30 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 30 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Monday.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 692, with 204 cases currently active. There are 477 people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center is reporting they have 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

* Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

* Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 55,226 cases and 621 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The annual community flu shot clinic has been set for Wednesday, October 14th from 11 am to 6 pm at the 4-H Building located at 900 Greeley Ave. This year, the clinic will be drive-thru only and only for adults age 19 and older.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is assisting small businesses in response to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 with funds allocated by Saline County from the Coronavirus Relief Funds. The Foundation’s program will offer grants of up to $25,000 to eligible small for-profit businesses located in Saline County, Kansas. These grant funds are designed to assist with loss of income due to the business interruption impacts of COVID-19 and the Stay at Home Order. The application can be previewed beginning Wednesday, September 23rd and the application portal will open on Thursday, October 1st. http://www.salinakansas.org/grants.html,

Community spread of COVID-19 in Saline County has been confirmed. Multiple cases cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure with a positive case or related to travel. It is important for everyone to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people), wearing masks in public settings, washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are ill, and not sending your children to school or daycare if they are ill.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

* Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill

* Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution

* Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings

* Avoid socializing with large groups

* High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs

* Wash your hands frequently