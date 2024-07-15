3 Unrelated Grass Fires

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is reporting three separate grass fires over the weekend, none are considered suspicious.

Rural Fire District #3 responded to a fire on Saturday that was ignited by munitions at the Smoky Hills Weapons Range on W. Farrelly Road.

Deputies also report a ditch fire was sparked on Saturday around 4:40pm in the 11500 S. Burma Road. Cause is undetermined.

An Evergy power pole was scorched but not destroyed on Sunday in the 7000 block of W. Armstrong Road. There was no power outages.