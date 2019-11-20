3 Sent to Hospital in Injury Crash

A two-car crash in north Salina sends multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of 5th St. and Harsh Ave.

A 2012 Dodge Journey, being driven by Gerald White, 40, Salina, crashed in to the driver’s side of a second vehicle.

The second vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, had two occupants. The driver, Dora Velasquez, 68, Salina, as well as a five-year-old female passenger. The collision caused Velasquez’ SUV to roll.

White, complained of neck and back pain. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. He was also cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

Velasquez and the child both complained of injuries. Velasquez had pain in her back and head, while the child had bruising to her face. Both were sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Velasquez was also cited for no proof insurance.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed away from the scene.