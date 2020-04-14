3 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are three more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department the new cases involve

A female in her 50s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

A male in his 30s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

A male in his 50s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

The Health Department says they are working closely with a private business that was identified by KDHE as having an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. At this time, they are not disclosing this business. They did provide the following details:

This private business has ceased operations and is closed to the public.

All employees that have had exposure risks have been tested.

This private business is in regular communication with the Health Department to comply with necessary precautions they need to take to protect their employees and their families.

The Health Department has conducted their investigation of all exposed employees and have determined that there is no further information to indicate that exposed personnel visited public places that could further pose a significant threat to the public.

Even before the Health Department investigation, there was limited public exposure and any individuals that were at risk have been notified.

There are now thirteen confirmed cases in Saline County, and two deaths.

Should the Health Department suspect that a person has come into contact with a positive case, then you will be contacted by the Health Department directly. If you are an essential business here are outlines what businesses should be doing to keep their employees safe.

Essential Business

At 11 am, KDHE reported a total of 1426 confirmed cases in Kansas and 69 deaths. Saline County has a total of 13 positive cases, with two of those resulting in death.